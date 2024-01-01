New Market Theater

Old Town-Chinatown

This landmark was built in 1872 and is notable for the cast iron arches facing SW 1st Ave, all that are left of its northern wing.

Nearby Old Town-Chinatown attractions

1. Skidmore Fountain

0.05 MILES

Victorian-era architecture and the attractive Skidmore Fountain give the area beneath the Burnside Bridge some nostalgic flair. Dedicated in 1888, the…

2. Saturday Market

0.1 MILES

The best time to walk along the Portland Waterfront is on a weekend, when you can catch this famous market showcasing arts and crafts, street entertainers…

3. Japanese American Historical Plaza

0.11 MILES

North of the Burnside Bridge, the Japanese American Historical Plaza is a memorial to Japanese Americans who were sent to internment camps by the US…

4. Chinatown Gateway

0.14 MILES

Though it was once the second-largest Chinatown in the US, don't expect flashbacks of Shanghai in Portland's Chinese quarter these days – most of its…

5. Shanghai Tunnels

0.15 MILES

Downtown Portland's basements were once connected by tunnels running beneath the streets and down to riverside docks. While they were built for shipping…

6. Lan Su Chinese Garden

0.23 MILES

This classical Chinese garden is a one-block haven of tranquility, with a traditional teahouse, reflecting ponds and manicured greenery. Guided tours are…

7. Tom McCall Waterfront Park

0.36 MILES

This popular riverside park, which lines the west bank of the Willamette River, was finished in 1978 after four years of construction. It replaced an old…

8. Pioneer Courthouse

0.41 MILES

Across 6th Ave from Pioneer Courthouse Square is the Pioneer Courthouse. Built in 1875, this was the legal center of 19th-century Portland. The courthouse…