Oswego West Pierhead Lighthouse

There have been lighthouses at the mouth of the Oswego River as it flows into Lake Ontario since 1822; the current one is the fourth iteration. In season, boats run here from the H Lee White Marine Museum; the rest of the year, take your chances negotiating the uneven stones of the breakwater, or admire it from afar.
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.3 MILES
Full of detailed information about local maritime matters, as well as custodian of several interesting naval and commercial vessels (open for tours from…
Fort Ontario State Historic Site
0.52 MILES
This impressive star-shaped fort was built in the 1840s on the ruins of three earlier fortifications dating back to the early 18th century. There are…
14.63 MILES
Derby Hill, one of the premier hawk watching sites in the eastern US, sees an average of 40,000 of these birds of prey, who use the thermals around the…
1.14 MILES
This attractive Tuscan villa–style mansion, built by a wealthy family in the late 1800s, occupies a hilltop spot and has been restored as a house museum…
Children's Museum of Oswego (CMOO)
0.88 MILES
Innovative games and activities in a colorful space make this a great activity for those traveling with little ones. The space isn't huge, but it's…
