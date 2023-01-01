This raw space is the Bowery branch of an Upper East Side gallery and its location beside the New Museum makes it a key player in the downtown art scene. Don't miss the video wall (a 20ft LCD screen) in front of the gallery broadcasting short- and long-form works from a wide range of video artists.

Tucked down narrow Freemans Alley around the corner (off Rivington St), their small gallery Salon 94 Freemans feels like a well-kept secret, and it hosts intriguing and unconventional shows by emerging artists. Visits are by appointment only.