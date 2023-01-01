Western New Mexico University Museum

Fresh from a $3.2 million renovation, this excellent museum in the schools's former gymnasium boasts the world's largest collection of 1000-year-old Mimbres ceramics. Renowned for their vibrant animal motifs – markedly different from the abstract Chaco style – most Mimbres pots were ‘terminated’ by their owners, by being deliberately punctured with a kill hole. Large windows on the 2nd floor provide fine views of the city and the surrounding mountain landscape,