Used by Native Americans since ancient times, the three pools here are simply lovely. Caretakers regulate the temperatures throughout the day so that they're always about perfect (each pool differs by about one degree), simple sun shades are ideally placed, and the mountainous setting is superb. It's located 3.5 miles before the Gila Cliff Dwellings; turn right onto the dirt road (Access Rd) before the RV Park. There are 12 tent sites available for $8 each. Cash or check only.