Established in 1859 as a gold-mining town, Pinos Altos, 7 miles north of Silver City along Hwy 15, is almost a ghost town these days, though its few residents strive to retain its 19th-century flavor. Cruise Main St to see its log-cabin 1866 schoolhouse, an opera house, a reconstructed fort and an 1870s courthouse. The Buckhorn Saloon is a fabulous spot for dinner or a beer, and there are cabins and cottages for overnight rentals.