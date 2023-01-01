Explore New Mexico's military technology history with a visit to this museum, 25 miles east of Las Cruces along Hwy 70. It represents the heart of the White Sands Missile Range, a major testing site since 1945. There's a missile garden, a real V-2 rocket and a museum with lots of defense-related artifacts. Visitors have to park outside the Test Center gate and check-in with identification at the office before walking in.
White Sands Missile Range Museum
New Mexico
Nearby New Mexico attractions
1. Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks National Monument
7.55 MILES
New Mexico's newest national monument consists of several separate components, totaling almost 500,000 acres and all lying within a 50-mile radius of Las…
2. New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum
15.33 MILES
This terrific museum doesn’t just display engaging exhibits on the state’s agricultural history – it's got livestock too. Enclosures on the working farm…
3. New Mexico State University Museums
17.92 MILES
If you're looking to engage the intellect, the university museums are a fantastic choice. While small, the exhibits are well curated. The Zuhl Museum, in…
4. Branigan Cultural Center
18.31 MILES
Downtown Las Cruces has three tiny museums, all next to each other: the Cultural Center, the Museum of Art, and the Museum of Nature & Science. The…
5. Mesilla
20.05 MILES
Dating back 150 years and little changed since, Mesilla is a charming old adobe town. Despite the souvenir shops and tourist-oriented restaurants, its…
6. Roadrunner Sculpture
23.78 MILES
Created as part of a recycling education program, this 20ft-tall roadrunner is, appropriately, made completely out of recycled materials. The sassy bird…