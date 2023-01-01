New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum

This terrific museum doesn’t just display engaging exhibits on the state’s agricultural history – it's got livestock too. Enclosures on the working farm alongside hold assorted breeds of cattle, along with horses, donkeys, sheep and goats. The taciturn cowboys who tend the animals proffer little extra information, but they add color, and you can even buy a pony if you have $450 to spare. There are daily milking demonstrations, plus weekly displays of blacksmithing, spinning and weaving, and heritage cooking.

The Heart of the Desert gift shop sells regionally produced pecans and wines, plus a range of gifts.