Dating back 150 years and little changed since, Mesilla is a charming old adobe town. Despite the souvenir shops and tourist-oriented restaurants, its beautiful historic Plaza, 4 miles south of Las Cruces, provides a perfect opportunity to lose track of time. The 1855 San Albino Church here offers Mass in English and Spanish. Wander a few blocks in any direction to garner the essence of a mid-19th-century Southwestern border town.