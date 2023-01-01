As far as we know, the dusty southwestern corner of New Mexico isn't haunted by spirits speaking in iambic pentameter, but it is where you'll find Shakespeare, 2.5 miles south of Lordsburg. Among the best-preserved ghost towns in the Old West, it was first established as a stop on the Southern Pacific Mail Line, then grew into a silver-mining boom town.

Plenty of the West's famous outlaws roosted here at one time or another: 'Curly' Bill Brocius, the killer and rustler, called this home; a young Billy the Kid washed dishes at the still-standing Stratford Hotel; and Black Jack Ketchum's gang used to come into town to buy supplies. Shakespeare is open to visitors one weekend each month between June and December, with occasional historical reenactments. Check the website for dates.