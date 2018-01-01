Welcome to Worcester

Welcome to 'Worm Town,' as locals affectionately call their city. A wealthy manufacturing center during the industrial revolution, this place invented and produced barbed wire, the modern envelope and more. Worcester has struggled mightily since factories began shutting down after WWII, with scant urban-renewal victories in recent years. Nonetheless, the city's nine small colleges inject youth and creativity, though the biggest draw might be the numerous historic diners that have slung blue-collar eggs for generations.

