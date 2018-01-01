Welcome to Sturbridge
Sturbridge's main attraction – the living museum at Old Sturbridge Village – has preserved an example of a traditional Yankee community; at the same time, the town itself is lined with motor inns, fast-food chains, gas stations and roadside shops, which sprouted up to meet the needs of museum visitors. So while the town may not have the same historic atmosphere or rural charm as some of its westerly neighbors, at least we all can appreciate the irony here.
In any case, families and history buffs will enjoy the excellent museum. In town, there is no shortage of amenities for visitors, though traffic on Main St is often a nightmare. Welcome to the 21st century.
Top experiences in Sturbridge
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.