Welcome to Sturbridge

Sturbridge's main attraction – the living museum at Old Sturbridge Village – has preserved an example of a traditional Yankee community; at the same time, the town itself is lined with motor inns, fast-food chains, gas stations and roadside shops, which sprouted up to meet the needs of museum visitors. So while the town may not have the same historic atmosphere or rural charm as some of its westerly neighbors, at least we all can appreciate the irony here.

