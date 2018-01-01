Salem History and Ghosts Walking Tour

The Voodoo, Vampires, and Ghosts Tour is a trip through the dark side of Salem’s sinister past, including visits to actual locations from the infamous witch trials. Visit documented haunted sites, including what is considered, by many experts, to be the most haunted home in the country. See the frightening and beautiful Old Burying Point cemetery, the final resting place of the cruel Salem Witch Trials hanging judge, Judge Hathorne. At the location of the original Witch Dungeon past guests have claimed to encounter the tortured specters of the innocent victims. You will be trained in the latest scientific methods of ghost detection and learn to recognize the tell tale signs of a true haunting! You will hear shocking true tales of vampirism- from the past and present! Find out what what makes an otherwise normal person lust for blood and hear authentic New England vampire folklore. Learn about the historic Dracula as well as modern day maniacs! Are there real, blood drinking vampires in Salem today? The answer may disturb you! Discover the mysterious secrets of Voodoo, the startling root of the Salem Witch Hysteria! Salem has an occult legacy that has remained hidden for years: Voodoo. Was Tituba, the innocent slave woman at the center of the Salem Witch Hysteria, really a Voodoo practitioner? You will learn startling new theories as to exactly what bewitched the people of Salem! Many historians now believe that the otherworldly Voodoo religion played a role in the horrific events of 1692! All our tour guides are fully licensed by the city of Salem and are experienced paranormal investigators. The history you will learn on your tour is true as are the ghost stories. You will receive the best haunted experience available in Salem. We are not costumed actors; we are real historians and investigators. These tours were founded and created by a professional parapsychologist and investigator; we were “ghost hunting” for years before it became a popular pastime! Our guides take a scientific approach to detecting and documenting the unusual and unearthly. We will teach you how the professionals search for life after death. We live to find the truth and debunk the myths! we show you how to photograph anomalous energy, orbs, ectoplasm, and apparitions with your own camera. At the conclusion of each tour we show you true photographs of actual paranormal energy, real ghosts. We encourage you to take your photographs on the tour and will be happy to examine them for evidence for you.