Lyman Conservatory

Visitors are welcome to explore Smith College's collection of Victorian greenhouses, set opposite Paradise Pond, which are packed to the brim with odd things in bloom. There's a popular 'bulb show' in spring and a 'mum show' in the fall. A handy campus map also shows the way to the campus arboretum and half a dozen other more formal gardens.
