Lyman Conservatory

Pioneer Valley

LoginSave

Visitors are welcome to explore Smith College's collection of Victorian greenhouses, set opposite Paradise Pond, which are packed to the brim with odd things in bloom. There's a popular 'bulb show' in spring and a 'mum show' in the fall. A handy campus map also shows the way to the campus arboretum and half a dozen other more formal gardens.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

    Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

    15.61 MILES

    It was Springfield where, in 1891, a young Canadian physical education instructor called James Naismith first invented basketball. The game is celebrated…

  • Amazing World of Dr Seuss

    Amazing World of Dr Seuss

    15.07 MILES

    This innovative museum is dedicated to the life and work of Springfield native Theodore Geisel, aka Dr Seuss. On the 1st floor, interactive exhibits use…

  • Emily Dickinson Museum

    Emily Dickinson Museum

    7.55 MILES

    During her lifetime, Emily Dickinson (1830–86) published only seven poems, but more than 1000 were discovered and published posthumously, and her verses…

  • Skinner State Park

    Skinner State Park

    2.99 MILES

    This mountaintop park, at the summit of Mt Holyoke, peaks out at a rather modest-sounding height of 942ft. But that's high enough to earn the visitor…

  • Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art

    Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art

    5.47 MILES

    Co-founded by the author and illustrator of The Very Hungry Caterpillar, this superb museum celebrates book illustrations from around the world with…

  • West Cemetery

    West Cemetery

    7.56 MILES

    For a peek at Amherst's colorful past, make your way to the West Cemetery, between Triangle St and N Pleasant St. Here you'll find the graves of Amherst's…

  • Mount Holyoke College

    Mount Holyoke College

    5.42 MILES

    The nation's oldest women's college, founded in 1837, is in the center of South Hadley, the southernmost and sleepiest of the Five College towns. The…

  • Crane Museum of Papermaking

    Crane Museum of Papermaking

    29.41 MILES

    Since 1879 every single American bill has been printed on paper made by the Crane Company, based in the small mill town of Dalton. The Crane Museum of…

View more attractions

Nearby Pioneer Valley attractions

1. Smith College

0.12 MILES

Founded 'for the education of the intelligent gentlewoman' in 1875, Smith College is one of the largest women's colleges in the country, with 2600…

2. Smith College Museum of Art

0.18 MILES

This impressive campus museum boasts a 25,000-piece collection. The collection is particularly strong in 19th- and 20th-century European and North…

3. Summit House

2.96 MILES

At the summit of Mt Holyoke, a former hotel dating from 1861 is now a museum and visitor center. Old photographs show Summit House as it was in its heyday…

4. Skinner State Park

2.99 MILES

This mountaintop park, at the summit of Mt Holyoke, peaks out at a rather modest-sounding height of 942ft. But that's high enough to earn the visitor…

5. Dinosaur Footprints

5.39 MILES

Around 190 million years ago, the Pioneer Valley area was a subtropical swamp inhabited by carnivorous, two-legged dinosaurs, and a large cluster of their…

6. Mount Holyoke College

5.42 MILES

The nation's oldest women's college, founded in 1837, is in the center of South Hadley, the southernmost and sleepiest of the Five College towns. The…

7. Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art

5.47 MILES

Co-founded by the author and illustrator of The Very Hungry Caterpillar, this superb museum celebrates book illustrations from around the world with…

8. Hampshire College

5.58 MILES

The region's most innovative center of learning is Hampshire College, 3 miles south of Amherst center on MA 116. Students here don't pick a major in the…