Brews, Booze and Vines of the Hudson Valley

Day 1: We begin with a quick meet and greet with your fellow travelers. From Manhattan, we will head out for the days adventure towards our first destination; the Walkway Over The Hudson. This historic decommissioned rail bridge turned elevated pedestrian park has quickly become the most visited state park in New York. Crossing the bridge that spans nearly one and quarter miles across the river we will walk across the span; taking in gorgeous views of the city of Poughkeepsie, the Hudson River, and the Catskill and Shawangunk mountains.Afterwards, we will head north to two tasting destinations within close proximity to each other; Tousey Winery and Hudson Valley Distillers. Ample time will be given to tour and sample these farm based craftmakers. We then work our way further north to the areas newest family farm brewery that has been generating a lot of buzz for their masterfully crafted beers. The Suarez Family Brewery is a mom and pop production brewery specializing in ales of mixed fermentation, unfiltered lagers, and other "crispy" little beers as per the brewer/ owners description of his craft.In the late afternoon we head to Great Barrington, MA to settle in to our hotel in the Berkshires for the evening. Group dinner (not included) at Barrington Brewery, a cheery, rustic hangout which pairs solar-brewed beer with American comfort food.Day 2:We start our day with a hike up Monument Mountain in the Berkshires, enjoying beautiful rock formations and seasonal waterfalls along the way. Once we reach the summit, we will be rewarded with amazing views that, on a clear day, can extend to five different states.After working up a sweat and an appetite, we head to Ghent, NY where we will enjoy the grounds and lunch sampling many of the products grown and produced on Hawthorne Valley Farm; a biodynamic working and educational farm. In their impressive market, you will also have the opportunity to take home their farmstead cheeses, fermented veggies and baked goods. After lunch, we head to a historic apple orchard which is also the new home of Sloop Brewing Company. Sloop has recently moved their brewing operations from Poughkeepsie with plans of growing all their own ingredients on their new farm property. Our next tasting stop takes us across the river to New Paltz to the new upstate home of the Brooklyn Cider House. Even non cider drinkers are delighted by the crisp dryness of their artisan ciders made right on the farm and we will sample a variety of their vast offerings. A final stop at Bacchus Brewery and Billiards for a tasting of their current selection before we head to one of the outstanding restaurants in the village for a goodbye dinner (not included) with our new friends before making our way back to Manhattan.