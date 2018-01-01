Welcome to Gloucester

Founded in 1623 by English fisherfolk, Gloucester is one of New England's oldest towns. This port, on Cape Ann, has made its living from fishing for almost 400 years, and it has inspired books and films like Rudyard Kipling's Captains Courageous and Sebastian Junger's The Perfect Storm. And despite some recent economic diversification, the town still smells of fish. You can't miss the fishing boats, festooned with nets, dredges and winches, tied to the wharves or motoring along into the harbor, with clouds of hungry seagulls hovering expectantly above.