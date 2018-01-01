Welcome to Concord
Today, tall white church steeples rise above ancient oaks, elms and maples, giving Concord a stateliness that belies the revolutionary drama that occurred centuries ago. Indeed it's easy to see how writers such as Ralph Waldo Emerson, Nathaniel Hawthorne, Henry David Thoreau and Louisa May Alcott found their inspiration here. Concord was also the home of famed sculptor Daniel Chester French (who went on to create the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC).
These days travelers can relive history in Concord. Patriots' Day is celebrated with gusto, and many significant literary sites are open for visitors.
Meet in Downtown Boston in the morning or arrange for pickup from your hotel. Get ready for a full day of sightseeing! Throughout your 7-hour tour, you’ll see the Boston area’s main must-see sights while learning some fascinating history from your expert guide.Start with a drive by comfortable coach to neighboring Cambridge, where you'll drive by the campuses of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard University. See historic Harvard Yard before continuing on to the nearby town of Lexington, where you’ll stop to visit historic Cambridge Common and the Lexington Battle Green (formally Lexington Common), the site of the first shots of the American Revolutionary War. Your guide will entertain you with historical anecdotes as you obverse this US National Historic Landmark. Next, head to the town of Concord to see the Battle Road Trail, the route that Paul Revere took when he warned the Minutemen about the oncoming of British troops. You’ll also see the homes of novelist Louisa May Alcott and essayist and poet Ralph Waldo Emerson, and stop by the notable Old North Bridge.Back in Boston, start your afternoon with 1.5 hours of free time at the Faneuil Hall Marketplace (Quincy Market) to explore, shop and have lunch on your own. Then, hop back on the bus and begin your narrated sightseeing tour of Boston. View Beacon Hill’s 18th-century steeples and stately townhouses and explore the West End and North End neighborhoods. See the New England Aquarium from the outside, cruise through the Seaport District, view the site of the Boston Massacre, and stop to visit the USS Constitution, a wooden-hulled, masted ship named by President George Washington after the US Constitution. This is the world's oldest commissioned naval vessel still afloat!See below for a full list of sights seen on your Boston sightseeing tour. At the end of the day, you’ll be taken back to your original departure point with a whole new appreciation for Boston.
Pick up is offered from select Boston hotels (or meet us at the Transportation Building) in the morning for a quick drive over the Charles River to Cambridge, a city named in the honor of the University of Cambridge in England. This historic city is home to two of the world’s most prominent universities, Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Drive by Harvard Yard, a large grassy area adjacent to Harvard Square that constitutes the oldest part and center the Harvard University campus. Your guide will explain how this locale became a US National Historic Landmark. Nearby, you’ll see Cambridge Common, listed on the US National Register of Historic Places. This is public park is where George Washington took control of the Continental Army. Next, drive along Tory Row past the home of the famous poet and educator, Henry Wadsworth Longfellow. Continue driving to the nearby town of Lexington, famous for being the site of the first shot of the Revolutionary War. You’ll see a variety of historical buildings, parks and monuments, most dating from colonial and Revolutionary times, on your drive through town as well as take the time to have lunch on your own. Hop off the coach at the Lexington Battle Green, formally known as the Lexington Common, for an up-close look at the site of the Battle of Lexington in 1642. Also a US National Historic Landmark, this field is fronted by a statue representing Captain John Parker, the leader of the Lexington minutemen. Hear about this man’s courageous efforts against 700 English soldiers as your guide conjures scenes from the Revolutionary War that happened on the very ground beneath your feet. Your tour continues with a drive along the Battle Road Trail, a 5.5-mile (9-km) pathway in Lexington, Lincoln and Concord that marks the path once trodden by British soldiers from Boston during the war. You’ll also follow the route that Paul Revere took as he warned the countryside that “the British are coming!” In Concord, journey past the homes of gothic novelist Nathaniel Hawthorne, Louisa May Alcott -- author of Little Women -- and Ralph Waldo Emerson, essayist, poet and philosopher. Finally, you'll make your way to the North Bridge, often called the Old North Bridge, where "the embattled farmers stood and fired the shot heard 'round the world.'" This is historical attraction was the site of the Battle of Concord; the current wooden pedestrian bridge is a replica of the one that stood on the day of the battle. After your historical tour, your guide will drive you back to the Transportation Building, leaving you with many new, fascinating insights on American history.
After a short walk from the Boston cruise port to the Seaport Hotel, where your tour departs, your Boston sightseeing shore excursion begins in Cambridge. Drive along ‘Tory Row’ to admire 18th-century Colonial mansions and learn about the American Revolutionary War from your expert local guide. Visit Cambridge Common, where George Washington gathered his troops. Spot the former home of writer Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, whose famous 1860 poem, ‘Paul Revere’s Ride,’ commemorates Paul Revere for riding through Boston, warning the patriots of an oncoming British attack. Then, arrive at the oldest part of Harvard University: Harvard Yard, a beautiful grassy area spanning 25 acres (10 hectares).Visit Lexington Green, the site of the Battle of Lexington where some of the war’s first shots were fired in 1775. Learn how Captain John Parker commanded the Lexington militia during the Battle of Lexington on April 19, 1775. In Concord, journey past the homes of world-renowned writers and poets like Nathaniel Hawthorne, Ralph Waldo Emerson and Louisa May Alcott, author of Little Women. Visit a famous battle trail from the Revolutionary War and listen as your guide illustrates interesting historical anecdotes. Finally, make your way to the Old North Bridge, now part of the Minute Man National Historical Park.Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your excursion ends with ample time for you to return to the Black Falcon Cruise Terminal for your ship’s departure. In the extremely unlikely event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.