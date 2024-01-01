Built in 1875, Marzen House now contains a small historical museum displaying mementos of local sweetheart Edna Purviance, Charlie Chaplin’s leading lady.
Marzen House
Northern Nevada
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
14.91 MILES
Just under 20 miles south of town, this sizable cave was used from 2600 BCE by native peoples to store food and seasonal equipment. It was 'discovered' in…
0.78 MILES
Lovelock's courthouse was inspired by Rome’s Pantheon.
Rye Patch State Recreation Area
22.8 MILES
Roughly 25 miles north of Lovelock, just off the I-80, this little patch is a summery oasis amid the vast plains, where you can camp ($15), swim, fish or…
0.76 MILES
Amazingly, some couples actually do come to Lovelock to symbolically lock their love (a padlock) onto this cheesy monument: a steel chain encircling a…
Nearby Northern Nevada attractions
0.76 MILES
Amazingly, some couples actually do come to Lovelock to symbolically lock their love (a padlock) onto this cheesy monument: a steel chain encircling a…
0.78 MILES
Lovelock's courthouse was inspired by Rome’s Pantheon.
14.91 MILES
Just under 20 miles south of town, this sizable cave was used from 2600 BCE by native peoples to store food and seasonal equipment. It was 'discovered' in…
4. Rye Patch State Recreation Area
22.8 MILES
Roughly 25 miles north of Lovelock, just off the I-80, this little patch is a summery oasis amid the vast plains, where you can camp ($15), swim, fish or…