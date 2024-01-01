Marzen House

Northern Nevada

Built in 1875, Marzen House now contains a small historical museum displaying mementos of local sweetheart Edna Purviance, Charlie Chaplin’s leading lady.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Lovelock Cave

    Lovelock Cave

    14.91 MILES

    Just under 20 miles south of town, this sizable cave was used from 2600 BCE by native peoples to store food and seasonal equipment. It was 'discovered' in…

  • Rye Patch State Recreation Area

    Rye Patch State Recreation Area

    22.8 MILES

    Roughly 25 miles north of Lovelock, just off the I-80, this little patch is a summery oasis amid the vast plains, where you can camp ($15), swim, fish or…

  • Lover's Lock Plaza

    Lover's Lock Plaza

    0.76 MILES

    Amazingly, some couples actually do come to Lovelock to symbolically lock their love (a padlock) onto this cheesy monument: a steel chain encircling a…

