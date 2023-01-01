Just under 20 miles south of town, this sizable cave was used from 2600 BCE by native peoples to store food and seasonal equipment. It was 'discovered' in 1911 by men mining for bat guano (that's right) and was the first site in the Great Basin to be excavated by archaeologists. Scientists uncovered over 10,000 items, including a cache of Paiute duck decoys thought to be from 2200 BCE.

It's a beautiful drive out here through the Nevada prairie. Follow the signs from Lovelock for the Lovelock Cave Scenic Byway, which parallels the I-80 for about a block. Half of the route is paved; the other is a good dirt road.