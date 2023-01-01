Sand Mountain Recreation Area

About 25 miles southeast of Fallon off Hwy 50 you'll come across Sand Mountain, a 600ft-tall sand dune that 'sings,' occasionally producing a low-pitched boom. Hope to hear it on hot dry evenings when the dunes are not swarming with screeching off-roaders and sandboarders. Covered by sand for a century, Pony Express station ruins were rediscovered by archaeologists in 1976 at the Sand Springs Desert Study Area. Campsites with vault toilets are free.

Near the Sand Mountain turn-off from Hwy 50, look for the solar-powered 'Loneliest Phone in America.'