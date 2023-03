About 10 miles east of Fallon, you can walk a ¾-mile trail past rock carvings (petroglyphs) dating as far back as 9000 years. Need more archaeological significance? Loop back to the pre-historic Hidden Cave, via a steep path. You'll need a guide to get in, though – docent-guides lead tours into the cave, departing Churchill County Museum at 9:30am on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month.