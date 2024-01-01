Stillwater Lift Bridge

The symbol of Stillwater is this historic 'lift' bridge that crosses the St Croix River to Wisconsin from about the midpoint of downtown. The bridge lifts to allow boats to pass underneath; it was commissioned in 1931 and is one of just a handful left from that time. It's now closed to automobile traffic and is set to re-open in 2020 to pedestrians and cyclists.
