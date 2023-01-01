F Scott Fitzgerald Birthplace

The Great Gatsby author F Scott Fitzgerald (1896–1940) is St Paul's most celebrated literary son. This Pullman-style apartment on Laurel Ave is his birthplace. Five blocks away, Fitzgerald lived in the brownstone at 599 Summit Ave when he published This Side of Paradise. Both are private residences, so you can't go inside. From here it's worthwhile to stroll along Summit Ave toward the cathedral to gape at the Victorian homes rising from the street.

Literature buffs should grab the Fitzgerald Homes and Haunts map at the visitor center to see other footprints.