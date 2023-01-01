Like most of the parks dotting the North Shore, Tettegouche State Park offers fishing, camping, paddling and hiking trails to waterfalls and little lakes, plus skiing and snowshoe trails in winter.

There are two unique must-sees here, both accessed near the park entrance (milepost 58.5). Leave your car in the parking lot by the visitor center, then hit the trail to Shovel Point. It's a 1.5-mile round-trip jaunt over lots of steps and boardwalks. It pays off with sublime views of the rugged landscape from the point's tip. Watch the lake's awesome power as waves smash below. And keep an eye out for peregrine falcons that nest in the area. Tettegouche's other cool feature is the idyllic swimming hole at the Baptism River’s mouth. Walk along the picnic area by the visitor center and you'll run into it.