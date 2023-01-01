The five cascades, scenic gorge and easy trails draw carloads of visitors to Gooseberry Falls State Park. Several cool stone and log buildings, built by Civilian Conservation Corps in the 1930s, dot the premises and hold exhibits and concessions.

The Lower and Middle Falls offer the quickest access via a 0.6-mile paved walkway. Hardier types can trek the 2-mile Gooseberry River Loop, which is part of the Superior Hiking Trail. To embark, leave your car at the visitor center lot (at milepost 38.9). Follow the trail to the Upper Falls, then continue upstream on the Fifth Falls Trail. Cross the bridge at Fifth Falls, then return on the river's other side to where you started. Voila! It's one of the simplest Superior trail jaunts you'll find.