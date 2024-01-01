North Shore Commercial Fishing Museum

Northern Minnesota

LoginSave

The teeny town of Tofte is worth a stop to browse the North Shore Commercial Fishing Museum. The twin-gabled red building holds fishing nets, a fishing boat and other tools of the trade, as well as intriguing photos, most of them from the original Norwegian families who settled and fished here in the late 1800s.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Tettegouche State Park

    Tettegouche State Park

    23.62 MILES

    Like most of the parks dotting the North Shore, Tettegouche State Park offers fishing, camping, paddling and hiking trails to waterfalls and little lakes,…

  • Temperance River State Park

    Temperance River State Park

    2.29 MILES

    The eponymous waterway at Temperance River State Park belies its moderate name and roars through a narrow, twisting gorge. The scene is easy to get to,…

View more attractions

Nearby Northern Minnesota attractions

1. Temperance River State Park

2.29 MILES

The eponymous waterway at Temperance River State Park belies its moderate name and roars through a narrow, twisting gorge. The scene is easy to get to,…

2. Tettegouche State Park

23.62 MILES

Like most of the parks dotting the North Shore, Tettegouche State Park offers fishing, camping, paddling and hiking trails to waterfalls and little lakes,…