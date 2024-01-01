The teeny town of Tofte is worth a stop to browse the North Shore Commercial Fishing Museum. The twin-gabled red building holds fishing nets, a fishing boat and other tools of the trade, as well as intriguing photos, most of them from the original Norwegian families who settled and fished here in the late 1800s.
