Few neighborhoods hold their finger on the city's cultural pulse like the Tremé. This handful of square blocks – arguably the oldest African American neighborhood in the country – has had a disproportionate impact on world music. This is where jazz was invented, by free people of color and the descendants of slaves, who mixed African rhythms with European syncopation and homegrown improvisation. When you consider jazz led to rock led to hip-hop led to modern pop, just remember, the roots of that musical tree find their soil here.