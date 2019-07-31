Tremé-Lafitte

Few neighborhoods hold their finger on the city's cultural pulse like the Tremé. This handful of square blocks – arguably the oldest African American neighborhood in the country – has had a disproportionate impact on world music. This is where jazz was invented, by free people of color and the descendants of slaves, who mixed African rhythms with European syncopation and homegrown improvisation. When you consider jazz led to rock led to hip-hop led to modern pop, just remember, the roots of that musical tree find their soil here.

Explore Tremé-Lafitte

  • B

    Backstreet Cultural Museum

    Mardi Gras Indian suits grab the spotlight with dazzling flair – and finely crafted detail – in this informative museum examining the distinctive elements…

  • L

    Lafitte Greenway

    This 2.6-mile green corridor connects the Tremé to City Park via Bayou St John, traversing the length of the Tremé and Mid-City along the way. It's a…

  • L

    Louis Armstrong Park

    The entrance to this massive park has got to be one of the greatest gateways in the US, a picturesque arch that ought rightfully to be the final set piece…

  • St Louis Cemetery No 1

    This cemetery received the remains of many early Creoles who were buried above-ground in family tombs due to the shallow water table. Cemetery visitation…

  • L

    Le Musée de f.p.c.

    Inside a lovely 1859 Greek Revival mansion in the Upper Tremé, this museum showcases a 30-year collection of artifacts, documents, furniture and art. It…

  • C

    Congo Square

    In Louis Armstrong Park, Congo Sq was a Sunday gathering spot for slaves under the French Code Noir. For one day of the week, the enslaved could sing the…

  • S

    St Augustine's Church

    Open since 1841, ‘St Aug’s’ is the oldest African American Catholic church in the country, a place where Creoles, émigrés from St Domingue and free…

  • M

    Mortuary Chapel

    A fear of yellow-fever contagion led the city to forbid funerals for fever victims at St Louis Cathedral. Built in 1826 near St Louis Cemetery No 1, the…

  • N

    New Orleans African American Museum

    This small museum is in the midst of a $6-million renovation and is closed to visitors, although it still offers Tremé-based walking tours. Before closing…

