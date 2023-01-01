Chicot State Park

A wonderful place to access the natural beauty of Cajun country. The excellent arboretum is fun for kids and informative for adults, and deserves enormous accolades for its open, airy design. Miles of trails extend into the nearby forests, cypress swamps and wetlands. If you can, stay for early evening – the sunsets over the Spanish-moss-draped trees that fringe Lake Chicot are superb.

There are boat rentals ($20 to $35 per day), campsites ($25 to $28 per night), beautiful cabins ($150 to $175) and 14-person lodges ($175 to $225) available.