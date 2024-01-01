Cajun Music Hall of Fame & Museum

Cajun Country

This small collection of instruments and cultural ephemera feels a little cluttered, but you're witnessing a pretty fascinating trove of material Cajun culture. That said, it helps to have some spoken context when visiting, so see if whoever is working can share tales about Cajun living and music.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Chicot State Park

    Chicot State Park

    22.19 MILES

    A wonderful place to access the natural beauty of Cajun country. The excellent arboretum is fun for kids and informative for adults, and deserves enormous…

  • Prairie Acadian Cultural Center

    Prairie Acadian Cultural Center

    0.1 MILES

    This NPS-run museum has exhibits on rural life and Cajun culture, and shows a variety of documentaries explaining the history of the area. It's the…

  • Acadian Village

    Acadian Village

    29.01 MILES

    At the understated, educational Acadian Village, you follow a brick path around a rippling bayou to restored houses, craftsman barns and a church. Old…

  • Opelousas Museum & Interpretive Center

    Opelousas Museum & Interpretive Center

    20.15 MILES

    Squatting sleepily alongside Hwy 49, Opelousas' historic downtown is home to this grandma's attic of exhibits, artifacts and esoterica related to the town…

  • KBON

    KBON

    0.11 MILES

    Visitors are welcome all day at KBON, 101.1FM, home of Cajun music, zydeco, swamp pop and all the other sounds of Acadiana. Browse the capacious Wall of…

