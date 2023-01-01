Museum of Latin American Art

This gem of a museum is the only one in the US to present art created since 1945 in Latin America and in Latino communities in the US through important temporary and traveling exhibits. Recent thought-provoking shows included Caribbean art, tattoo art and the works of LA's own Frank Romero.

A sculpture garden around the back has a stage, dance floor and desert-friendly landscaping such as cactus and palo verde trees.

The building used to house a silent-film studio (circa 1919) then a roller rink, which explains the wooden floors.