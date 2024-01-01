The beachfront location is breathtaking; permanent collections boast pop art, mid-20th-century furniture and sculpture and some contemporary work; and the restaurant, in a nicely detailed 1912 arts-and-crafts mansion, serves tasty lunches with a ceramics exhibit on the side. You may want to check about special exhibits before heading over.
Long Beach Museum of Art
Long Beach & San Pedro
Nearby Long Beach & San Pedro attractions
0.57 MILES
This blocks-long stretch of 4th St is a fab destination for retro fashion, fun cafes and restaurants and an awesome art-house theater.
2. Museum of Latin American Art
1.16 MILES
This gem of a museum is the only one in the US to present art created since 1945 in Latin America and in Latino communities in the US through important…
1.38 MILES
Don’t get overly excited just because the words 'East Village' and 'Arts' happen to appear in the same sentence. Still, this rather small corner of…
1.56 MILES
If downtown Long Beach feels urban and corporate, Belmont Shore exudes a quintessential SoCal, laid-back air. It has a fine beach with a pier for fishing…
1.61 MILES
Long Beach’s ‘flagship’ attraction is this grand – and supposedly haunted! – British luxury liner. Larger and more luxurious than even the Titanic…
1.69 MILES
This Cold War–era Soviet submarine is moored alongside the Queen Mary. As you scramble around, imagine how 78 crew shared 27 bunks and two bathrooms,…
1.85 MILES
Long Beach’s most mesmerizing experience, the Aquarium of the Pacific is a vast, high-tech indoor ocean where sharks dart, jellyfish dance and sea lions…
3.75 MILES
Where Main St ends, Seal Beach Pier begins, extending 1865ft over the ocean. The 1906 original fell victim to winter storms in the 1930s and has since…