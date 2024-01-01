Long Beach Museum of Art

Long Beach & San Pedro

The beachfront location is breathtaking; permanent collections boast pop art, mid-20th-century furniture and sculpture and some contemporary work; and the restaurant, in a nicely detailed 1912 arts-and-crafts mansion, serves tasty lunches with a ceramics exhibit on the side. You may want to check about special exhibits before heading over.

