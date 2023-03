Just north of Point Fermin and west of the Korean Friendship Bell, this rambling, 20-acre facility was an LA harbor defensive post until 1945, as well as LA air-defense headquarters until 1975. Indoor galleries showcase this history, but we find it even more interesting to enter gun batteries and search for secret tunnels on the sprawling hillside with impressive views of the ocean.

Enter off 32nd St.

Note: the museum's phones tend not to work during wet weather.