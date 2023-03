Locals come to this grassy community park on the bluffs to jog, picnic, watch wind- and kitesurfers, cool off in the shade of spreading magnolias, gaze at the silhouette of Catalina Island, wonder at never-ending waves pounding a rugged crescent coastline and enjoy live jazz on balmy summer Sundays.

In the park is the Point Fermin Lighthouse, and nearby are Fort MacArthur Military Museum, Korean Friendship Bell and the aging biker bar, Walker's Cafe.