Unveiled in 2015, this small memorial to James Dean marks the spot where the house he was born once stood. The House of Seven Gables was demolished in the 1970s due to structural dilapidation; today, the 6ft-tall black granite monument depicts his home, Dean as a baby and in his famous Rebel without a Cause pose.
James Dean Birth Site Memorial
Indiana
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
9.79 MILES
Fans of actor James Dean should head directly here to see the Hollywood icon's bongo drums and 1955 Triumph Trophy 500, among other artifacts.
9.57 MILES
The privately owned James Dean Gallery has several rooms of memorabilia (bronze busts, photos, clocks, Dean's high-school yearbooks) in an old Victorian…
8.54 MILES
You'll find James Dean's modest, often lipstick-stained gravestone in Park Cemetery on the outskirts of town.
Nearby Indiana attractions
