Fans of actor James Dean should head directly here to see the Hollywood icon's bongo drums and 1955 Triumph Trophy 500, among other artifacts.

Pick up a free map to guide you to sites including the farmhouse where Jimmy grew up (his family still lives there) and his lipstick-kissed gravestone. The museum sells Dean memorabilia and sponsors the annual Fairmount Museum Days: Remembering James Dean. There is a Garfield exhibit too – creator Jim Davis is also from the Fairmount/Marion area.