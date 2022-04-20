For sun-kissed fun, West Maui is the place to be. Whether you want to snorkel beside lava rocks, zipline down the mountains, thwack a golf ball, hike through the jungle or sail beneath the setting sun, the adventures are as varied as the landscape. Kaʻanapali is West Maui’s splashy center, a look-at-me town luring travelers with world-class golf courses, stylish resorts, oceanfront dining and a dazzling, mile-long crescent of beach.

Further north, Hawaiian history and swanky exclusivity have formed an intriguing, sometimes uneasy, alliance in Kapalua, where luxurious lodgings and a PGA golf course preen near a lush mountain watershed, an ancient burial ground and several gorgeous beaches. To escape this glittery scene, hunker down in Kahana or Napili, lovely seaside communities known for their condos and budget-friendly prices. For off-the-grid excitement, only one adventure will do – a breezy, sometimes hair-raising, drive around the untamed northern coast.