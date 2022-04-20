West Maui

For sun-kissed fun, West Maui is the place to be. Whether you want to snorkel beside lava rocks, zipline down the mountains, thwack a golf ball, hike through the jungle or sail beneath the setting sun, the adventures are as varied as the landscape. Kaʻanapali is West Maui’s splashy center, a look-at-me town luring travelers with world-class golf courses, stylish resorts, oceanfront dining and a dazzling, mile-long crescent of beach.

Further north, Hawaiian history and swanky exclusivity have formed an intriguing, sometimes uneasy, alliance in Kapalua, where luxurious lodgings and a PGA golf course preen near a lush mountain watershed, an ancient burial ground and several gorgeous beaches. To escape this glittery scene, hunker down in Kahana or Napili, lovely seaside communities known for their condos and budget-friendly prices. For off-the-grid excitement, only one adventure will do – a breezy, sometimes hair-raising, drive around the untamed northern coast.

Explore West Maui

    Kapalua Beach

    For a long day on the beach, it’s hard to beat this crescent-shaped strip at the southwestern tip of Kapalua. Snorkel in the morning, grab lunch at the…

  • Kaʻanapali Beach

    Home to West Maui’s liveliest beach scene, this gorgeous stretch unfurls alongside Kaʻanapali’s resort hotels, linking the Hyatt Regency Maui with the…

    Makaluapuna Point

    Razor-sharp spikes crown rocky Makaluapuna Point, known informally by the nickname Dragon’s Teeth. The formation does look uncannily like the mouth of an…

    Launiupoko Beach Park

    Beginner and intermediate surfers head to this beach park, a popular wayside 3 miles south of Lahaina. The park is an ideal spot for families; na keiki …

    DT Fleming Beach Park

    Surrounded by ironwood trees and backed by an old one-room schoolhouse, this sandy crescent looks like an outpost from another era. In keeping with its…

    Kaʻanapali Beach Walk

    This one-mile pathway between Kaʻanapali's fancy resorts and gobsmackingly beautiful beach offers a gentle stroll, with sunset and people-watching…

    Honolua Bay

    Honolua Bay is an advanced surfer’s dream. It faces northwest and when it catches the winter swells it has some of the gnarliest surfing in the world.

    Oneloa Beach

    Also known as Ironwoods Beach, this white-sand jewel is fringed by low sand dunes covered in beach morning glory. It's a picturesque place to soak up the…

    Papawai Point

    This cliffside perch overlooks Maʻalaea Bay, which is a favored nursing ground for humpback whales. Pull over in winter to watch their annual time here…

