For a long day on the beach, it’s hard to beat this crescent-shaped strip at the southwestern tip of Kapalua. Snorkel in the morning, grab lunch at the…
West Maui
For sun-kissed fun, West Maui is the place to be. Whether you want to snorkel beside lava rocks, zipline down the mountains, thwack a golf ball, hike through the jungle or sail beneath the setting sun, the adventures are as varied as the landscape. Kaʻanapali is West Maui’s splashy center, a look-at-me town luring travelers with world-class golf courses, stylish resorts, oceanfront dining and a dazzling, mile-long crescent of beach.
Further north, Hawaiian history and swanky exclusivity have formed an intriguing, sometimes uneasy, alliance in Kapalua, where luxurious lodgings and a PGA golf course preen near a lush mountain watershed, an ancient burial ground and several gorgeous beaches. To escape this glittery scene, hunker down in Kahana or Napili, lovely seaside communities known for their condos and budget-friendly prices. For off-the-grid excitement, only one adventure will do – a breezy, sometimes hair-raising, drive around the untamed northern coast.
Explore West Maui
- KKapalua Beach
For a long day on the beach, it’s hard to beat this crescent-shaped strip at the southwestern tip of Kapalua. Snorkel in the morning, grab lunch at the…
- Kaʻanapali Beach
Home to West Maui’s liveliest beach scene, this gorgeous stretch unfurls alongside Kaʻanapali’s resort hotels, linking the Hyatt Regency Maui with the…
- MMakaluapuna Point
Razor-sharp spikes crown rocky Makaluapuna Point, known informally by the nickname Dragon’s Teeth. The formation does look uncannily like the mouth of an…
- LLauniupoko Beach Park
Beginner and intermediate surfers head to this beach park, a popular wayside 3 miles south of Lahaina. The park is an ideal spot for families; na keiki …
- DDT Fleming Beach Park
Surrounded by ironwood trees and backed by an old one-room schoolhouse, this sandy crescent looks like an outpost from another era. In keeping with its…
- KKaʻanapali Beach Walk
This one-mile pathway between Kaʻanapali's fancy resorts and gobsmackingly beautiful beach offers a gentle stroll, with sunset and people-watching…
- HHonolua Bay
Honolua Bay is an advanced surfer’s dream. It faces northwest and when it catches the winter swells it has some of the gnarliest surfing in the world.
- OOneloa Beach
Also known as Ironwoods Beach, this white-sand jewel is fringed by low sand dunes covered in beach morning glory. It's a picturesque place to soak up the…
- PPapawai Point
This cliffside perch overlooks Maʻalaea Bay, which is a favored nursing ground for humpback whales. Pull over in winter to watch their annual time here…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout West Maui.
See
Kapalua Beach
For a long day on the beach, it’s hard to beat this crescent-shaped strip at the southwestern tip of Kapalua. Snorkel in the morning, grab lunch at the…
See
Kaʻanapali Beach
Home to West Maui’s liveliest beach scene, this gorgeous stretch unfurls alongside Kaʻanapali’s resort hotels, linking the Hyatt Regency Maui with the…
See
Makaluapuna Point
Razor-sharp spikes crown rocky Makaluapuna Point, known informally by the nickname Dragon’s Teeth. The formation does look uncannily like the mouth of an…
See
Launiupoko Beach Park
Beginner and intermediate surfers head to this beach park, a popular wayside 3 miles south of Lahaina. The park is an ideal spot for families; na keiki …
See
DT Fleming Beach Park
Surrounded by ironwood trees and backed by an old one-room schoolhouse, this sandy crescent looks like an outpost from another era. In keeping with its…
See
Kaʻanapali Beach Walk
This one-mile pathway between Kaʻanapali's fancy resorts and gobsmackingly beautiful beach offers a gentle stroll, with sunset and people-watching…
See
Honolua Bay
Honolua Bay is an advanced surfer’s dream. It faces northwest and when it catches the winter swells it has some of the gnarliest surfing in the world.
See
Oneloa Beach
Also known as Ironwoods Beach, this white-sand jewel is fringed by low sand dunes covered in beach morning glory. It's a picturesque place to soak up the…
See
Papawai Point
This cliffside perch overlooks Maʻalaea Bay, which is a favored nursing ground for humpback whales. Pull over in winter to watch their annual time here…
Guidebooks
Learn more about West Maui
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.