You won't find much on the grassy lava-strewn plains between the massive shoulders of Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea, except for overwhelming scenery and an acute sense of your own insignificance.

Hastily built by the army to move troops across the island, the original Saddle Road's tight turns, blind hills and poor surface made it terrifying and downright dangerous, which motivated most rental companies to prohibit driving it. Now officially named Daniel K Inouye Hwy, a major reconstruction is almost complete that has removed Saddle Road's claws and teeth – but it's still an impressive beast with astounding views across the lonely heart of Hawaiʻi Island (when those views aren't obscured by fog – one remaining, real danger).

Just before Mile 42, the old road splits north toward Waimea, while the new section begins a zippy 9-mile, 3000ft descent toward Hwy 190.