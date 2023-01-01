Kekaha Beach Park

The Westside is renowned for its unrelenting sun and vast beaches. At the west end of Kekaha town, this long stretch of sand is best for beachcombing and catching sunsets. It lacks lacks reef protection so check with a lifeguard whether it’s OK to swim before you jump in. The currents are extremely dangerous in high surf, but under the right conditions it’s good for surfing and bodyboarding. Facilities include outdoor showers, restrooms and picnic tables.