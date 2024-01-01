Waimea Hawaiian Church

Waimea Canyon & the Westside

Sunday’s Hawaiian-language mass at this simple low-slung church makes an interesting way to connect with local culture. Waimea’s first Christian missionaries arrived in 1820. This church is a century-old replica of one built by Reverend George Rowell in 1865, after a bitter theological dispute had obliged him to leave the nearby United Church of Christ.

