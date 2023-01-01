Kaʻupulehu Cultural Center

Inside the Four Season's Hawaiian cultural center is a small, museum-quality exhibit organized around a collection of 11 original paintings by Herb Kawainui Kane. Each painting is accompanied by a hands-on exhibit about traditional Hawaiian culture: shake an ʻuliʻuli (feathered hula rattle), test the heft of a kapa (bark-cloth) beater or examine stone adze heads. On-site Hawaiian cultural practitioners actively link the present with the past by teaching classes (usually reserved for resort guests only) and giving impromptu Hawaiian arts-and-crafts demonstrations.

At the Four Seasons security guardhouse, tell them you're visiting the cultural center. Drive all the way downhill to the resort's self-parking lot, from where it's a short walk to the center.