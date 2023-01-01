Mahaiʻula Beach

Kekaha Kai (Kona Coast) State Park's largest beach has salt-and-pepper sand, rocky tide pools, shaded picnic tables and pit toilets. Swimming usually isn't good, but during big winter swells, there's plenty of surfing. Walk a few minutes north along the coast to find a second, less rocky beach with soft tawny sands (nicknamed Magoon's), perfect for sunbathing and swimming. Access to Mahaiʻula is via a chunky lava road between Miles 90 and 91 on Hwy 19.

Although a 4WD is recommended, many locals drive the unpaved beach access road in a standard passenger car. If you want to attempt this, drive very carefully. Alternatively, you could traverse the 1.5 miles on foot from Hwy 19. Park at an improvised lot just inland from the highway and start walking or thumb it – drivers may take pity on your sun-beaten head and give you a lift. The end of this road is the junction for Makalawena and Makoleʻa Beaches.