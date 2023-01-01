A narrow, winding and potholed drive along lonely Mauna Loa Rd passes heavily forested kipuka (volcanic oases) as you come ever closer to the world's most massive active volcano. At the end of the road lies epic Mauna Loa Lookout (6662ft; the view is epic, the lookout itself is basically a kiosk), a protected cluster of endangered ʻahinahina (Mauna Loa silversword plant with pointed silver leaves), and the start of the challenging and rewarding Mauna Loa Trail.

For best views, wander a short way east down the trail for vistas that encompass smoking Kilauea far below.