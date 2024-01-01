Volcano Winery

Perhaps recognizing that grapes from Mauna Loa's volcanic soil may never erupt onto the world stage on their own merits, this winery creates some very unusual infusions with local fruits, nuts and honey. Experience the Hawaiian Guava-Grape flavor adventure with a delightfully nutty finish. Avoid the 5pm tour-bus rush.
