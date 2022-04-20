Hanalei Bay is Kauaʻi's postcard-perfect beach, embracing surfers, paddlers, bodyboarders and beach bums alike. It's a perfect crescent of golden sand…
Hanalei Bay & the North Shore
Forget Eden. The North Shore’s quilted green slopes and valleys are the picture of fertility. Somewhere between Hanalei Valley and the ‘end of the road,’ the seemingly untouched landscape makes it easy to imagine what life must have been like for ancient Hawaiians. Swim through the turquoise sea, bite into juicy fresh-picked wild guava or nap away the afternoon on warm, sugary sand. With the nearest traffic light almost 20 miles away, the North Shore runs on 'island time.' To be sure, this sleepy little enclave is a treasure: it's the island within the island.
Explore Hanalei Bay & the North Shore
- Hanalei Bay
Hanalei Bay is Kauaʻi's postcard-perfect beach, embracing surfers, paddlers, bodyboarders and beach bums alike. It's a perfect crescent of golden sand…
- Keʻe Beach
Long renowned as one of the North Shore’s most glorious beaches, lovely Ke‘e Beach, beside the Kalalau trailhead at the end of Kuhio Hwy, has been given a…
- KKilauea Point National Wildlife Refuge
The gloriously scenic wildlife refuge that marks the northernmost tip of the major Hawaiian islands protects both nesting seabirds on the coastal cliffs…
- LLumahaʻi Beach
Countless Kauaʻi locals consider Lumaha‘i their favorite beach on an island blessed with dozens of beauties. It’s utterly cinematic, with thick loamy sand…
- KKauapea (Secret) Beach
Far from being ‘secret,’ must-see Kauapea Beach is renowned as one of the most breathtaking beaches on Kaua‘i. You won’t see it signposted, though, and…
- LLimahuli Garden
Perhaps the most beautiful spot on an island of unsurpassed beauty, this magnificent garden is a must-see stop on any North Shore itinerary. Besides…
- BBlack Pot Beach Park (Hanalei Pier)
The short easternmost stretch of Hanalei Bay, alongside the rivermouth, usually offers the calmest surf among the wild North Shore swells, and is popular…
- PPali Ke Kua (Hideaways) Beach
Hideaways Beach, also known as Pali Ke Kua, is a cove notched beneath the Princeville cliffs, with a short strand of golden sand and turquoise shallows…
- Na Pali Coast Wilderness State Park
Pristine and hauntingly beautiful, this 16-mile-long stretch of soaring green-clad cliffs, white-sand beaches, turquoise coves and gushing waterfalls is…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Hanalei Bay & the North Shore.
See
Hanalei Bay
Hanalei Bay is Kauaʻi's postcard-perfect beach, embracing surfers, paddlers, bodyboarders and beach bums alike. It's a perfect crescent of golden sand…
See
Keʻe Beach
Long renowned as one of the North Shore’s most glorious beaches, lovely Ke‘e Beach, beside the Kalalau trailhead at the end of Kuhio Hwy, has been given a…
See
Kilauea Point National Wildlife Refuge
The gloriously scenic wildlife refuge that marks the northernmost tip of the major Hawaiian islands protects both nesting seabirds on the coastal cliffs…
See
Lumahaʻi Beach
Countless Kauaʻi locals consider Lumaha‘i their favorite beach on an island blessed with dozens of beauties. It’s utterly cinematic, with thick loamy sand…
See
Kauapea (Secret) Beach
Far from being ‘secret,’ must-see Kauapea Beach is renowned as one of the most breathtaking beaches on Kaua‘i. You won’t see it signposted, though, and…
See
Limahuli Garden
Perhaps the most beautiful spot on an island of unsurpassed beauty, this magnificent garden is a must-see stop on any North Shore itinerary. Besides…
See
Black Pot Beach Park (Hanalei Pier)
The short easternmost stretch of Hanalei Bay, alongside the rivermouth, usually offers the calmest surf among the wild North Shore swells, and is popular…
See
Pali Ke Kua (Hideaways) Beach
Hideaways Beach, also known as Pali Ke Kua, is a cove notched beneath the Princeville cliffs, with a short strand of golden sand and turquoise shallows…
See
Na Pali Coast Wilderness State Park
Pristine and hauntingly beautiful, this 16-mile-long stretch of soaring green-clad cliffs, white-sand beaches, turquoise coves and gushing waterfalls is…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Hanalei Bay & the North Shore
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.