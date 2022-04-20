Forget Eden. The North Shore’s quilted green slopes and valleys are the picture of fertility. Somewhere between Hanalei Valley and the ‘end of the road,’ the seemingly untouched landscape makes it easy to imagine what life must have been like for ancient Hawaiians. Swim through the turquoise sea, bite into juicy fresh-picked wild guava or nap away the afternoon on warm, sugary sand. With the nearest traffic light almost 20 miles away, the North Shore runs on 'island time.' To be sure, this sleepy little enclave is a treasure: it's the island within the island.