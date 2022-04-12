This is home to some of the best surf on the North Shore, and waves can be huge. It's a popular spot for surf contests. In mid-November the Triple Crown…
Haleʻiwa
Originally a plantation-era supply town in the 1900s, Haleʻiwa today is the de facto surf city of the North Shore. It’s all about the waves here and everyone knows it. If the town is all hustle and bustle, chances are the ocean is flat. If the swells are breaking, it could take you an hour to travel the 8 miles through rubber-necking traffic to Sunset Beach.
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Haleʻiwa.
Haleʻiwa Aliʻi Beach Park
This is home to some of the best surf on the North Shore, and waves can be huge. It's a popular spot for surf contests. In mid-November the Triple Crown…
Haleʻiwa Beach Park
On the northern side of the harbor, this park is protected by a shallow shoal and breakwater, so it's usually a good choice for swimming. There’s little…
Liliʻuokalani Protestant Church
Haleʻiwa’s historic church, first built in 1832, takes its name from Queen Liliʻuokalani, who spent summers on the shores of the Anahulu River and…
Kaiaka Bay Beach Park
Beachside trees a mile or so west of town offer shade, and turtles sometimes show up, but the swimming is better at the other local beaches. There are…
