Chicago Crime and Mob Bus Tour

Meet your guide across from the Water Tower Place shopping mall in Chicago’s Near North Side at your selected time. Hop aboard a luxury climate-controlled coach and begin your 1.5-hour tour of the history of Chicago crime, from 19th century to today.Your guide will pull you into the underworld of Chicago’s criminals, gangsters and mobsters as you explore the city’s most famous crime scenes. Your tour takes you through River North, the Gold Coast, Lincoln Park, Old Town, the Loop and Magnificent Mile. Hear fascinating stories about Al Capone, The Untouchables, the Chicago Mob, John Dillinger, ‘Terrible’ Tommy O'Conner, Leopold and Loeb and ‘Cap’ George Streeter, all who made their sinister criminal mark on Chicago at some point. Grab your camera for a ‘drive-by shooting’ of the historic criminal courthouse, an architectural landmark where some of Chicago's most famous cases were tried.Stake out crime scenes including the Biograph Theatre, Holy Name Cathedral, Clark Street Bridge and Lake Street EL, and see the site of the 1929 St Valentine's Day Massacre, one of Chicago's most notorious murder scenes. This Prohibition-era conflict between two powerful Chicago gangs -- the South Side gang led by Al Capone and the North Side gang led by Bugs Moran -- ended in the brutal murder of seven Mob members.In addition to your comfortable, narrated drive through the city, you’ll also hop off the coach to visit some areas by foot for a more immersive experience. Your guide will offer in-depth narration as you follow the path that Chicago gangsters John Dillinger and Hymie Weiss walked right before their deaths.Hop back on the coach and return to the Near North Side to conclude your Chicago crime and gangsters tour.