Learn about more than 450 years of local history and have some fun along the way in this compact museum occupying two floors of the historic (and allegedly haunted) Arbona building. The first hands-on level is aimed at youngsters up to nine years old, while the 2nd floor has a little more to offer older kids, including dress-ups.
Pensacola Children's Museum
Gulf Coast
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
National Naval Aviation Museum
6.77 MILES
A visit to Pensacola is not complete without a trip to this enormous collection of military aircraft muscle and artifacts. Adults and children alike will…
Gulf Islands National Seashore
12.3 MILES
The highlight of the Florida Panhandle, this 150-mile stretch of mostly undeveloped white-sand beach is a prime example of what the Gulf Coast looked like…
12.9 MILES
Get a taste of the wilds on the Panhandle at Big Lagoon, a quilt of salt marshes, pine forest, bays, ponds and beaches, all interconnected by boardwalks…
Tarkiln Bayou Preserve State Park
11.61 MILES
This fascinating park preserves ecosystems that run from wet prairie to sandy shoreline to the eponymous Tarkiln Bayou, an eerie, alluring spill of dark…
16.94 MILES
This alluring coastal state park protects the 247-acre barrier island of the same name, a windblown, sand-strewn landscape of rolling dunes, tufts of…
Fort Barrancas & Advanced Redoubt
6.58 MILES
On a dramatic bluff overlooking Pensacola Bay, 19th-century Fort Barrancas was built by slaves atop an abandoned 18th-century Spanish fort. The fort, now…
0.08 MILES
5.85 MILES
This section of Gulf Islands National Seashore doesn't actually contain (much) seashore – instead, it consists of groves of local maritime hammock (forest…
Nearby Gulf Coast attractions
1. TT Wentworth Jr Florida State Museum
0.03 MILES
Housed in an enormous historic mansion, this state museum showcases two floors of Florida and Pensacola history, and one floor of Wentworth's collection…
0.05 MILES
In the city's old jail (1908), this lovely art museum features an impressive, growing collection of major 20th- and 21st-century artists, spanning cubism,…
0.07 MILES
Part oral history archive, part interpretive center, this museum highlights, via videos and audio recordings, the different cultural groups that have…
0.08 MILES
4.21 MILES
Off Pensacola Scenic Bluffs Hwy, this 32-acre park has wooden boardwalks that lead you along the side of the steep bluffs, through clutches of live oaks,…
6. Shoreline Park UFO Spotting
4.49 MILES
Maybe it's activity from the nearby Pensacola Naval Air Station, but this stretch of the gulf has apparently had hundreds of UFO sightings in the past few…
7. Naval Live Oaks Reservation
5.85 MILES
8. Fort Barrancas & Advanced Redoubt
6.58 MILES
On a dramatic bluff overlooking Pensacola Bay, 19th-century Fort Barrancas was built by slaves atop an abandoned 18th-century Spanish fort. The fort, now…