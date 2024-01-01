Pensacola Children's Museum

Learn about more than 450 years of local history and have some fun along the way in this compact museum occupying two floors of the historic (and allegedly haunted) Arbona building. The first hands-on level is aimed at youngsters up to nine years old, while the 2nd floor has a little more to offer older kids, including dress-ups.

  • National Naval Aviation Museum, F-8A Crusader aircraft.

    National Naval Aviation Museum

    6.77 MILES

    A visit to Pensacola is not complete without a trip to this enormous collection of military aircraft muscle and artifacts. Adults and children alike will…

  • Dune fence and sea oats on the dunes at Pensacola Beach, Florida on Gulf Islands National Seashore.; Shutterstock ID 217923022; Your name (First / Last): Emma Sparks; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: Best_in_the_US_POIs

    Gulf Islands National Seashore

    12.3 MILES

    The highlight of the Florida Panhandle, this 150-mile stretch of mostly undeveloped white-sand beach is a prime example of what the Gulf Coast looked like…

  • Boardwalk trails cross a tidal outlet to Grand Lagoon in Big Lagoon State Park.

    Big Lagoon State Park

    12.9 MILES

    Get a taste of the wilds on the Panhandle at Big Lagoon, a quilt of salt marshes, pine forest, bays, ponds and beaches, all interconnected by boardwalks…

  • Tarkiln Bayou Preserve State Park

    Tarkiln Bayou Preserve State Park

    11.61 MILES

    This fascinating park preserves ecosystems that run from wet prairie to sandy shoreline to the eponymous Tarkiln Bayou, an eerie, alluring spill of dark…

  • Perdido Key State Park

    Perdido Key State Park

    16.94 MILES

    This alluring coastal state park protects the 247-acre barrier island of the same name, a windblown, sand-strewn landscape of rolling dunes, tufts of…

  • Fort Barrancas & Advanced Redoubt

    Fort Barrancas & Advanced Redoubt

    6.58 MILES

    On a dramatic bluff overlooking Pensacola Bay, 19th-century Fort Barrancas was built by slaves atop an abandoned 18th-century Spanish fort. The fort, now…

  • Historic Pensacola Village

    Historic Pensacola Village

    0.08 MILES

    Pensacola's rich colonial history spans more than 450 years. This fascinating and attractive village is a self-contained enclave of photogenic historic…

  • Naval Live Oaks Reservation

    Naval Live Oaks Reservation

    5.85 MILES

    This section of Gulf Islands National Seashore doesn't actually contain (much) seashore – instead, it consists of groves of local maritime hammock (forest…

1. TT Wentworth Jr Florida State Museum

0.03 MILES

Housed in an enormous historic mansion, this state museum showcases two floors of Florida and Pensacola history, and one floor of Wentworth's collection…

2. Pensacola Museum of Art

0.05 MILES

In the city's old jail (1908), this lovely art museum features an impressive, growing collection of major 20th- and 21st-century artists, spanning cubism,…

3. Voices of Pensacola

0.07 MILES

Part oral history archive, part interpretive center, this museum highlights, via videos and audio recordings, the different cultural groups that have…

4. Historic Pensacola Village

0.08 MILES

Pensacola's rich colonial history spans more than 450 years. This fascinating and attractive village is a self-contained enclave of photogenic historic…

5. Bay Bluffs Park

4.21 MILES

Off Pensacola Scenic Bluffs Hwy, this 32-acre park has wooden boardwalks that lead you along the side of the steep bluffs, through clutches of live oaks,…

6. Shoreline Park UFO Spotting

4.49 MILES

Maybe it's activity from the nearby Pensacola Naval Air Station, but this stretch of the gulf has apparently had hundreds of UFO sightings in the past few…

7. Naval Live Oaks Reservation

5.85 MILES

This section of Gulf Islands National Seashore doesn't actually contain (much) seashore – instead, it consists of groves of local maritime hammock (forest…

8. Fort Barrancas & Advanced Redoubt

6.58 MILES

On a dramatic bluff overlooking Pensacola Bay, 19th-century Fort Barrancas was built by slaves atop an abandoned 18th-century Spanish fort. The fort, now…