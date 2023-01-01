National Naval Aviation Museum

A visit to Pensacola is not complete without a trip to this enormous collection of military aircraft muscle and artifacts. Adults and children alike will be fascinated by the range of planes on display: more than 150! That's before we even get to the high-tech stuff like flight simulators and an IMAX theater. You can watch the Blue Angels practice their death-defying air show at 8:30am most Tuesdays and Wednesdays between March and November.

Note that the entry for non–Department of Defense identification holders is via the NAS Pensacola West Gate located at 1878 South Blue Angel Parkway.