Maybe it's activity from the nearby Pensacola Naval Air Station, but this stretch of the gulf has apparently had hundreds of UFO sightings in the past few decades, with reports right along the coast. Local skywatchers (including members of the Mutual UFO Network) gather at this park with binoculars and lawn chairs in the hope of a close encounter: as good a reason as any to spread out a beach blanket and gaze at the stars.