Metropolitan Museum of Art Small-Group Tour

New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art attracts nearly as many visitors as other leading galleries like the Louvre or the British Museum. Its roughly 2 million works of art and artifacts cover everything from ancient Egypt to modern art. From the Great Hall, you’ll see the museum’s most important galleries. Pass through the Medieval Europe gallery on your way to the Studiolo from the Ducal Palace. Explore armory form the Middle Ages, including pieces worn by Henry VIII. The American wing hosts the staircase from the Chicago Stock Exchange as well as the famed portrait of Washington crossing the Delaware. A host of European painters including Vermeer, Picasso, and Van Gogh await you as you learn about their troubled yet exciting lives. All the while, your guide will explain how this iconic American museum differs from its older European counterparts, especially since it began before the United States was even 100 years old. Highlights generally include: (if artwork is not on loan or being restored)Henry VIII armor, Tiffany Autumn landscape, Chicago Stock Exchange Stairs, Madame X, Pop culture then and now, Hudson River School, Washington Crossing the Delaware, Jan Vermeer, Madonna with Child, Picasso, Seurat, Van Gogh, and more.