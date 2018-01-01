Welcome to Delaware
Long, white sandy beaches, cute colonial villages, a cozy countryside and small-town charm characterize the state that happily calls itself the 'Small Wonder.' It's also the home state of former vice president and US senator Joe Biden, a resident of Wilmington.
Top experiences in Delaware
Delaware activities
Washington DC Day Trip from New York
Beginning in New York heading south, you will pass through the states of New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland before arriving at Capitol Hill. Your tour will begin with a stop to Arlington Cemetery to visit JFK's gravesite. Move further into Washington DC and you'll see the Capitol, Senate and White House, the core of the US government. Your tour of Washington DC continues to the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum before visiting the Washington, Lincoln, Vietnam and Korea memorials for exploring and pictures.Late in the afternoon you'll embark on a panoramic city tour before departing Washington DC for an early-evening arrival in New York City.Please Note: This tour is scheduled to stop in front of the White House, the Capitol and the Senate for commentary and picture taking. However please note that sometimes this is not possible due to security issues in Washington. In the event of this occurring, tour will be adjusted accordingly.
Private Tour of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City
Its roughly 2 million works of art and artifacts cover everything from Ancient Egypt to modern art. From the Great Hall, you’ll visit the museum’s most important galleries. Pass through the Medieval Europe Gallery on your way to the Studiolo from the Ducal Palace. Explore armory form the Middle Ages, including pieces worn by Henry VIII. The American wing hosts the staircase from the Chicago Stock Exchange as well as the famed portrait of Washington crossing the Delaware. A host of European painters including Vermeer, Picasso, and Van Gogh await you as you learn about their troubled yet exciting lives. All the while, your guide will explain how this iconic American museum differs from its older European counterparts, especially since it began before the United States was even 100 years old! Highlights generally include (if artwork is not on loan or being restored): Henry VIII armor, Tiffany Autumn landscape, Chicago Stock Exchange Stairs, Madame X, Pop culture then and now, Hudson River School, Washington Crossing the Delaware, Jan Vermeer, Madonna with Child, Picasso, Seurat, Van Gogh, and more!
Metropolitan Museum of Art Small-Group Tour
New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art attracts nearly as many visitors as other leading galleries like the Louvre or the British Museum. Its roughly 2 million works of art and artifacts cover everything from ancient Egypt to modern art. From the Great Hall, you’ll see the museum’s most important galleries. Pass through the Medieval Europe gallery on your way to the Studiolo from the Ducal Palace. Explore armory form the Middle Ages, including pieces worn by Henry VIII. The American wing hosts the staircase from the Chicago Stock Exchange as well as the famed portrait of Washington crossing the Delaware. A host of European painters including Vermeer, Picasso, and Van Gogh await you as you learn about their troubled yet exciting lives. All the while, your guide will explain how this iconic American museum differs from its older European counterparts, especially since it began before the United States was even 100 years old. Highlights generally include: (if artwork is not on loan or being restored)Henry VIII armor, Tiffany Autumn landscape, Chicago Stock Exchange Stairs, Madame X, Pop culture then and now, Hudson River School, Washington Crossing the Delaware, Jan Vermeer, Madonna with Child, Picasso, Seurat, Van Gogh, and more.
Sunset Paddleboard Excursion on Rehoboth Bay
By the soft light of the setting sun, enjoy a leisurely paddleboard excursion across Rehoboth Bay! With an expert guide leading the way, paddlers will receive all necessary instruction to ensure a safe and enjoyable time on the water.While most evenings are calm, paddlers must be at least 8 years old and be able to swim. Paddlers may see a variety of wildlife during their excursion as they explore the waters of the bay. Your guide is happy to provide photography to your group. Leave the photos to your guide so that you can enjoy every minute of your time on the water! Depending upon the tide and wind conditions, excursions may be conducted on the calmer Broadkill River in nearby Milton, DE.